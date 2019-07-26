Northam: 50K+ veterans hired through Virginia Values Veterans Program

More than 50,000 military veterans have been hired in Virginia’s civilian workforce through the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program since its inception in 2012.

Virginia was the first state in the nation to create an official program dedicated to improving the employment of military veterans and helping employers develop and implement strategies and best practices for recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans.

“Reaching this significant milestone of veterans hired reflects our shared commitment of making Virginia the most military-friendly state in the nation and honoring our veterans by helping them make successful transitions from military service to employment in the civilian workforce,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Our Commonwealth is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the country, with nearly one in 10 Virginians having worn a uniform. The success of the V3 Program demonstrates the tremendous good we can deliver for our returning service members and our economy when the public and private sectors work together, connecting our veterans with Virginia business that can benefit from the unique experience, talents, and training they gain while serving our country.”

The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program is an official program of the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), whose mission is to educate and train employers throughout the Commonwealth on the value of Virginia’s veterans, and to help employers connect with these personnel to maximize the productivity of their workforce. More than 900 private businesses, federal, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions across the Commonwealth are V3 partner employers that have shown a commitment to hiring veterans as they leave active military duty.

“Reaching the milestone of more than 50,000 veterans hired is an achievement for which all Virginians can be proud,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “The continued success of the V3 Program is a result of many partners committed to its mission—from our Governors, state legislators, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, small and large private businesses, colleges, local governments, and many others. All agree that hiring Virginia veterans makes good business sense.”

Launched as a pilot program in 2012, the General Assembly voted unanimously in 2013 to make V3 permanent, and hiring expanded under Governor Terry McAuliffe with more than 30,000 veterans hired by the time he left office in January 2018. Governor Northam has challenged V3 partners to increase the total to 65,000 hires by the time he leaves office in 2022.

“It takes vision, hard work and an unwavering commitment to continue to meet and exceed the veteran hiring goals set by our Governors,” said Deputy DVS Commissioner Annie Walker. “I want to commend Director Charlie Palumbo, V3 Program Manager Ross Koenig, the V3 Regional Managers and the entire V3 team for a job well done. I am confident that DVS and this team will meet Governor Northam’s goal of 65,000 veterans hired by the end of his term.”

For more information on the Virginia Values Veterans program including a list of participating partner employers, please visit www.dvsV3.com.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s and memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

