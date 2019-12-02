North Rockbridge Holiday Open House Tour set for Dec. 7
Celebrate the season with 11 local family-owned and operated businesses in North Rockbridge County on a Holiday Open House Trail on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Explore the Trail and find refreshments, unique gifts, delicious local food and drinks, gorgeous countryside and a warm welcome from new friends.
Antiques & vintage, wine, fabric craft supplies, lavender products, alpaca products, freshly baked bread, sweet and savory hand pies, pastries, cookies and brownies, honey, stone-ground grain products, vintage apples, Christmas trees and more.
Free admission and parking at all venues.
Rockbridge Vineyard will have jazz 2-5 p.m. and Wade’s Mill will have German folk songs and storytelling 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Enjoy your day the North Rockbridge way.
