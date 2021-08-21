North Carolina signs on with Virginia FIX

The Virginia Department of Aviation has signed the North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation as the first state to collaborate, coordinate and disseminate information as a user of the Virginia Flight Information Exchange.

NCDOT-Division of Aviation’s plan is to create and develop a FIX system for its state.

“VA-FIX demonstrates great innovation and collaboration among state and local governments, industry partners, and the Federal Aviation Administration,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Virginia welcomes North Carolina in prioritizing safety as we promote this emerging sector of our economy.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia developed VA-FIX as a platform for state and local government agencies to publish and share Unmanned Aerial Systems, or drones, advisory information with each other, UAS Service Suppliers, unmanned system operators, and the public to promote transparency and public safety.

The pilot program, which launched in August 2020 and is the first of its kind in the industry, is evaluating the benefits of data-sharing; informing thoughtful regulation; and demonstrating a state-supported approach to UAS communications and coordination through an Authoritative Supplemental Data Service Provider.

“We are excited and pleased to welcome North Carolinas’ Division of Aviation as a user of VA-FIX,” DOAV Director Mark K. Flynn said. “They will soon experience what a powerful tool it is and how it will enhance productivity and public safety.”

“We look forward to working with other states and sharing our lessons learned, our governance approach model, and assisting them with establishing similar models to achieve the same success,” said Dr. Amber L. Wilson, DOAV manager of aviation technology.

“We appreciate the chance to partner with our friends to the north on defining state government’s role in drone regulation,” said Benjamin Spain, UAS program manager for NCDOT-Division of Aviation. “Through collaboration, we can all better understand the needs of a growing drone field. NCDOT and DOAV are both national leaders in unmanned aircraft innovation, and with this partnership we hope to help provide a path forward to full, national drone integration in the near future.”

For the two consecutive years, 2019 and 2020, Virginia has earned the #1 ranking for Unmanned Aerial Systems by Business Facilities magazine.

Learn more about VA-FIX here.