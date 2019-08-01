North Augusta Farmer’s Market marks National Farmer’s Market Week

The Project GROWS North Augusta Farmer’s Market will have live music, food trucks, food demonstrations, and a large raffle featuring a farm fresh gift basket on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from noon-5pm at the Augusta County Government Center.

The North Augusta Farmer’s Market currently has 13 vendors selling a wide variety of products, including cantaloupe, heirloom tomatoes, eggs, chicken, beef, lamb, corn, flowers, baked goods, honey, and more. In the most recent season, The North Augusta Farmer’s Market generated nearly $46,000 for these local producers, a valuable economic boost for the region.

“At the North Augusta Farmer’s Market you are always welcomed with a warm helping smile from our farmers. We have a wide variety of produce and local goods for the size of our market and maintain a strong returning customer base. Our market has a strong sense of community and our farmer’s pride themselves on knowing their customers on a first name basis,” said Project GROWS Food Access Coordinator Megan Townley.

The North August Farmer’s Market accepts and doubles SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. If a SNAP participant puts $10 on their EBT card they get $20 to spend at the market. This year, Project GROWS has given out over $2,000 to SNAP participants to spend on local foods. The NAFM also accepts WIC/Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

“Farmers markets play a vital role in forming healthy, local food systems,” says Jen Cheek, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “By providing the opportunity for farmers to connect directly with consumers, markets serve as education centers. Vendors are teaching customers about agriculture, sharing recipes, and exposing them to new foods. Markets are making people and communities stronger and healthier.“

Project GROWS is an educational, nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the health of children and youth in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, Virginia through garden-based education and access to healthy food. The Mission of the Project GROWS Farmer’s Markets is to increase the accessibility and affordability of local food to all while fostering a vibrant economy for its producers. Visit www.projectgrows.org to learn more.

For more information about the Project GROWS North Augusta Farmer’s Market contact Project GROWS Food Access Coordinator Megan Townley at megan@projectgrows.org and visit NAFarmMarket on facebook.

