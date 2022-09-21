Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
norfolk woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for identity theft
Local

Norfolk woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for identity theft

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
court law
(© Tiko – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk woman was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.

According to court documents, Shaneca Moseley, 39, engaged in an identity takeover of C.J., a New Jersey resident. Between 2018 and 2020, Moseley impersonated C.J. by possessing and using a forged driver’s license containing C.J.’s personal identifying information, including name, date of birth, home address, and driver’s license number, and a Social Security card containing C.J.’s Social Security number.

During these two years, Moseley used C.J.’s personal identifying information in acquiring an apartment lease; purchasing and obtaining a loan for a Mercedes Benz; purchasing furniture on credit; obtaining an email account, insurance, and other utilities; and masking her true identity during a traffic stop, among various other acts.

Moseley’s activity left C.J. to deal with the results of various payment defaults and impacts to their credit.

Moseley pleaded guilty in 2009 to running another Social Security fraud scheme and was previously sentenced to two months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

waynesboro

Judge dismisses misdemeanor charge against Waynesboro Schools superintendent
Chris Graham
staunton

Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for QCMM festival
Rebecca Barnabi

From Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., a portion of downtown Staunton will be closed to through traffic for the 2022 Queen City Mischief & Magic festival.

city of waynesboro virginia logo

Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail
Crystal Graham

The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters.

Shaun Gwin

Update: Highland County jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large
Chris Graham
Mamadi Diakite

UVA hoops alum Mamadi Diakite agrees to camp deal with Cleveland Cavaliers
Chris Graham
lynchburg hillcats

Charleston RiverDogs defeat Lynchburg Hillcats, 6-2, to win Carolina League championship
Staff/Wire
uva logo blue

Men’s Soccer: UVA, behind goals from subs, cruises to 2-0 win over American
Staff/Wire