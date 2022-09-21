norfolk woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for identity theft

A Norfolk woman was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.

According to court documents, Shaneca Moseley, 39, engaged in an identity takeover of C.J., a New Jersey resident. Between 2018 and 2020, Moseley impersonated C.J. by possessing and using a forged driver’s license containing C.J.’s personal identifying information, including name, date of birth, home address, and driver’s license number, and a Social Security card containing C.J.’s Social Security number.

During these two years, Moseley used C.J.’s personal identifying information in acquiring an apartment lease; purchasing and obtaining a loan for a Mercedes Benz; purchasing furniture on credit; obtaining an email account, insurance, and other utilities; and masking her true identity during a traffic stop, among various other acts.

Moseley’s activity left C.J. to deal with the results of various payment defaults and impacts to their credit.

Moseley pleaded guilty in 2009 to running another Social Security fraud scheme and was previously sentenced to two months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution.