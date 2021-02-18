Norfolk Tides open 2021 season on April 6

The Norfolk Tides announced their 2021 schedule, which begins on the road on April 6 in Nashville, with the home opener set for April 13 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The 2021 season will see a change in schedule format and opponents, as the Tides will only play teams in the Southeast Division of the Triple-A East League. Most series will consist of six games against the same opponent, while Mondays will be a universal off day in the league each week.

The season will also extend later into September than in year’s past, with the season finale slated for Monday, Sept. 19.

The Tides will continue to play division rivals like the Charlotte Knights (White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) and Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), while new additions to the division include the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) and Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers).

The schedule is 142 games, with 72 games at Harbor Park and 70 games on the road. Each of Norfolk’s 12 home series will be six-game sets, with each running from Tuesday through Sunday.

The Tides will also be home for both Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

Game times, promotions and an on-sale date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later date.

Game times and dates are subject to change.

For additional information, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

