Norfolk Tides join Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY First Campaign

The Norfolk Tides are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball™ in conjunction with Feeding America ® , to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tides fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Norfolk Tides as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & The Eastern Shore.

For every $10 donated, the Tides will donate two tickets to a future home game this season or in 2021 to deserving individuals associated with the Foodbank.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Minor League Baseball in this important community initiative” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “We know these are difficult times for so many in Hampton Roads, and anything we can do to help those in need is something we’re happy to do.”

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America.

As the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Tides fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times.

Join the national campaign by donating and selecting “Norfolk Tides” at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst.

