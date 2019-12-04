Norfolk Tides highlight congressional effort to save MiLB teams

The Norfolk Tides aren’t on the list of teams facing possible elimination under a controversial MLB proposal, but the team’s front office is solidly behind a new congressional effort to block the contraction effort.

“We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort to cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game,” Tides General Manager Joe Gregory said.

A bipartisan group announced the formation of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force that members hope will prevent MLB from eliminating 42 minor league franchises, nearly one-quarter of all minor league teams around the country.

“With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” Gregory said. “We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”

