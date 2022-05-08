Norfolk Tides drop series finale, 4-0, at Nashville: Finish 3-9 on road trip

Published Sunday, May. 8, 2022, 6:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Norfolk Tides (14-16) fell to the Nashville Sounds (20-9), 4-0, on Sunday at First Horizon Park, dropping their second-straight series, to cap their season-long 12-game road trip.

The Tides were blanked in consecutive contests for the second time during this road trip (April 29-30 at Gwinnett) and have been shut out four times overall this season.

Richie Martin led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 for his second three-hit game of the season. Martin hit safely in each of the four games he played in during this series, going 7-for-14 (.500). He was the only Tides batter to have multiple hits.

The Sounds scored twice in the second without putting the ball in play. Keston Hiura was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Jon Singleton followed with an RBI-walk. Those two runs were enough for Nashville, as their pitching staff limited Norfolk to just five hits.

Nashville added to their lead with a pair of runs in the sixth, on RBI-singles from Singleton and David Dahl, to make it 4-0.

Orioles’ top prospect Adley Rutschman went 1-for-3 with a walk and overall went 3-for-10 (.300) in his first three games with the Tides this season.

Norfolk enjoys a day off tomorrow before returning to action on Tuesday at Harbor Park to take on the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the starting pitchers for teams to be announced.

Like this: Like Loading...