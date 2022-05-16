Norfolk Tides drop homestand finale to Memphis Redbirds, 5-4

The Norfolk Tides (15-21) suffered their fifth-straight loss to the Memphis Redbirds (20-16), 5-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park to close out their homestand.

Kyle Stowers put Norfolk ahead in the first by launching a two-run blast, his fourth of the season, to put the Tides ahead 2-0. But the Redbirds tied up the ballgame in the second, scoring their runs on a wild pitch and a groundout.

DL Hall was solid again in his second-career start at the Triple-A level, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out seven batters.

The Tides would grab the lead again in the fourth when Kelvin Gutiérrez slugged a solo shot of his own, but once again, the Redbirds scored runs in the following frame, with Ali Sánchez bouncing into an RBI-groundout and Alec Burleson hitting an RBI-single with two outs to make it 4-3.

Nolan Gorman would deliver the decisive blow in the contest, hitting his 14th home run of the season in the seventh, a solo shot making it 5-3 Memphis, putting the game out of reach. Norfolk would attempt to mount a late rally, when Beau Taylor crushed a solo shot in the eighth, but the Tides were unable to push any more runs across the plate.

The Tides enjoy an off day tomorrow as they head to Charlotte to take on the Knights in a six-game set at Truist Field. The pitchers for both teams are yet to be announced for the opener on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

