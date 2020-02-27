Norfolk Tides announce 2020 promotional schedule
The Norfolk Tides today announced their 2020 promotional schedule, which features 12 postgame fireworks shows and eight 12:05 Business Special matinees.
Individual tickets will go on sale Monday, March 2 at 10 am, with fans able to purchase tickets in person at Harbor Park, online at NorfolkTides.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.
Traditional favorites among the special nights at the ballpark include Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (June 23 & August 11), Star Wars Night (July 18), Armed Forces Night (May 16), Marine Corps Night (June 13), Coast Guard Night (July 31) and Navy Night (August 15).
Also returning to the promotional schedule are ODU Night – featuring an appearance by Indianapolis Colts WR Zach Pascal – on April 11, Wands & Wizards Night (June 27), Princess Day (August 16), Pride Night (June 10) and Fan Appreciation Night (September 6).
The Tides will play as the Pajaritos de Norfolk for five Copa de la Diversión nights (May 3, June 28, July 17, August 14 & September 5), and Harbor Park will host Bark in the Park for all five Monday home games in 2020. Mondays will also feature discounted tickets for Military, Tuesdays will include $2 beer specials, and every Wednesday at the ballpark will feature $5 wine specials.
Harbor Park will host three characters from The Office this season, as actor Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) visits on June 9, Creed Bratton appears on July 16 and Andy Buckley (David Wallace) visits on August 27.
New to the promotional schedule this season is a Ryan Mountcastle International League MVP bobblehead (May 15), a retro Tidewater Tides bobblehead (July 31), a reversible soccer scarf (August 15) and a Pajaritos silicone pint glass (July 17).
Fans can also take home giveaways like baseball caps (June 14 and August 28), a Team USA youth jersey (May 29), mini bats (June 12) and three sets of Tides baseball cards (June 26, July 8 and August 12).
As always, kids can run the bases at Harbor Park after every game, weather permitting.
The entire promotional schedule can be viewed online at NorfolkTides.com. Additional promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the season.
Single game tickets start at $13 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $14. The Tides also offer special discounts to children through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $11. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.
Norfolk opens the 2020 regular season on Thursday, April 9 with a 6:35 game vs. the Gwinnett Stripers. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.