Norfolk State’s Jamal Brown named top assistant coach by Minority Coaches Association

Norfolk State men’s basketball assistant coach Jamal Brown was named one of the top mid-major Division I assistant coaches in the country by the Minority Coaches Association.

Brown was one of 22 mid-major minority assistant coaches to be recognized recently by the organization, and the only one in the MEAC to earn the honor. He is entering his fifth year with the Spartan men’s basketball program.

A veteran of more than 20 years in coaching, including more than 15 in the MEAC, Brown helped lead the Spartans to the regular season title in 2018-19 at 14-2 and to an upset of No. 1 seed Alabama in the NIT that same year. Twice in his first three seasons the Spartans advanced to the MEAC Tournament final, and they have gone 49-15 in the league since Brown joined the staff. Along with the regular season title, NSU also finished second in the league standings twice during his first four years.

The MCA honored the nation’s top mid-major and high-major D-I assistant coaches, and the top minority head coaches at the NCAA Divisions I, II and III and NAIA levels.

Brown’s MCA accolade comes after he was recognized back in the summer by Jeff Goodman of Stadium as the top assistant coach in the MEAC. Fellow NSU assistant men’s coach C.J. Clemons was also included in Goodman’s top seven list. Brown was named the top assistant coach in the league by Major Madness this summer as well.

The Minority Coaches Association is a non-profit organization whose primary purpose is to foster the growth and development of ethnic minorities at all levels of sports, both nationally and internationally. The organization is focused on improving the employment opportunities and professional development of ethnic male and female minority coaches in AAU, high school, collegiate and professional sports.

The full list of coaches honored by the MCA is available at minorityca.com .

