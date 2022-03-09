Norfolk State to play Norfolk Tides prior to Opening Day

The Norfolk State baseball team and the Norfolk Tides are back on with their popular exhibition game. The teams’ first meeting since 2017 will take place on Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at Harbor Park, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Advance tickets for the seven-inning contest can be purchased through Norfolk State University or at the Harbor Park box office, while fans can purchase day of game tickets at Harbor Park. All seats are general admission, with ticket prices $10 for adults and $5 for children. Students can present their school’s ID card to purchase a $5 ticket. The children’s price is for seven-year-olds through high school, while six-year-olds and younger enter for free.

NSU and the Tides played seven times in an eight-year span between 2010-17, drawing an average of more than 7,000 fans to Harbor Park. All ticket proceeds from the contest benefit the Norfolk State University baseball program. Tickets go on sale at Norfolk State starting Friday.

The Spartans, defending MEAC conference champions, opened their season on Feb. 18. The Tides, Triple-A affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles, begin their 2022 season at home on April 5 against the Charlotte Knights.