Norfolk State hoops alum Jermaine Bishop signs with German team Phoenix Hagen

Former Norfolk State men’s basketball guard Jermaine Bishop embarked on his professional career this week when he signed with Phoenix Hagen in Germany’s 16-team Pro A league.

Bishop, who had also entered his name into the NBA Draft earlier this year, will head overseas for the 2020-21 season after completing his lone season with the Spartans last year. He will join a Hagen program that competes in the second-highest level among the six tiers of professional basketball in Germany.

A first-team All-MEAC honoree this past season, Bishop led the Spartans to a second-place finish in the league at 12-4. They went 16-15 overall, the eighth non-losing season in the last nine years for the program, before the season was shut down due to COVID-19.

He competed for one season with NSU after sitting out the previous year following a transfer from Saint Louis. Bishop averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 2019-20. He earned both NABC All-District 15 and BOXTOROW HBCU Division I All-America second team honors after setting the school record for 3-pointers (98) and topping the D-I record for free throw percentage (85.5).

He will join a long list of Spartan alumni who have played professional basketball over the years. Most recently, a total of 15 former Norfolk State players competed professional at some point during the 2019-20 athletics season, from Kyle O’Quinn in the NBA to players in Europe, the Middle East, Caribbean, Central America and Asia.

