Norfolk State-Delaware State Sunday game postponed: This time, weather

Published Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 8:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Norfolk State-Delaware State men’s basketball game set for Sunday at NSU’s Joseph Echols Hall has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather in the Mid-Atlantic region.

A rescheduled date has not been announced.

The Spartans were victorious on Saturday in the first game of the weekend series with Delaware State, 94-66. NSU will stay home for its next games on Feb. 6 and 7 against Morgan State.

Related

Comments