Norfolk State-Coppin State hoops series pushed back a day

Published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, 4:46 pm

The Norfolk State-Coppin State basketball series set for NSU’s Joseph Echols Hall this weekend has been pushed back a day. The Spartans and Eagles will now play on Sunday and Monday to accommodate a TV broadcast.

Sunday’s game will still start at 2 p.m. as originally scheduled. Monday’s contest will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

It will mark the first of two games this year NSU will appear on ESPNU. The Spartans’ game against Howard rescheduled for Feb. 18 at home will also be shown live on ESPNU beginning at 5 p.m. NSU and Howard will appear on ESPN+ on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the first game of the two-game series from Echols Hall.

Those two contests with Howard were originally scheduled for Jan. 2-3 but were postponed due to HU’s COVID-19 protocols.

NSU enters this weekend sitting 9-6 overall, 4-3 in the MEAC. Coppin State currently sits a half-game ahead of the Spartans in the Northern Division at 5-3, 6-11 overall.

