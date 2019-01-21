Norfolk State coaches to take part in Suits and Sneakers Week

The Norfolk State men’s basketball coaches will take part in the annual Suits and Sneakers Week as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer® program, a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

The NSU coaches will wear a special set of sneakers, instead of their usual dress shoes, with their suits for Monday’s game at South Carolina State as well as next Saturday’s home game against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Suits and Sneakers Week will run from Monday through next Sunday. The initiative is meant to help support Coaches vs. Cancer, leveraging the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs.

The Coaches vs. Cancer program began more than 25 years ago. Since its inception in 1993, it has raised more than $115 million to support the American Cancer Society and its fight against all forms of cancer.

NSU (5-0) takes on the Bulldogs on Monday at the S-H-M Memorial Center looking to maintain first place in the MEAC.

