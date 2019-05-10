Norfolk State adds four in 2019 recruiting class

Head coach Robert Jones and the Norfolk State men’s basketball program announced today the signing of four players to national letters of intent.

Forwards Spirit Ricks, Efstratios Kalogerias, Nyzaiah Chambers and Daryl Anderson Jr. will join the Spartans next season as the first part of NSU’s 2019 signing class.

Ricks and Kalogerias arrive as junior college transfers with two years to play, while Anderson and Chambers will have four years of eligibility coming out of high school.

Ricks is a 6-8, 215-pound forward from Allan Hancock College in California. Kalogerias is a native of Greece and a 6-10, 215-pound forward/center who attended Hillsborough Community College in Florida. Chambers is a 6-7, 210-pound forward originally from Oscar Smith High School who attended Hillcrest Preparatory Academy in Arizona this season. Anderson is a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward from Miller School of Albemarle in Virginia.

“With this recruiting class, we wanted to address the needs up front first and then our backcourt,” said Jones. “With Alex Long and Jordan Butler graduating, we needed immediate help up front. We also wanted to address our shooting. The loss of the nation’s No. 1 3-point shooter (Derrik Jamerson Jr.) will hurt. However, in order to counteract that, we added more shooters in terms of our forwards who can space the floor offensively.

“And lastly, we also wanted to recruit winners. After coming off of a magical year, we wanted guys who will not take losing lightly and will want to continue the success next year.”

Ricks, a native of Patterson, California, averaged 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a sophomore at Allan Hancock this past season. He shot 51.5 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep (16-of-34) while earning All-Western State Conference First Team accolades. He led the Bulldogs to a 23-7 record and to the SoCal Regional Quarterfinal round.

He was also first-team all-conference his freshman season in 2017-18 while tallying 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 54 percent from the field and led the Bulldogs to a 23-10 record and to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) state quarterfinals. He had seven double-doubles as a freshman, including career highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds in separate games that year.​

“Spirit is a kid we have recruited for two years,” Jones stated. “His athleticism is at a very high level. At 6-8, he can handle the ball and also shoot the 3 as well. We think Spirit is going to be a force for us the next two years.”

Kalogerias, from Piraeus, Greece, averaged 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a sophomore last year at Hillsborough CC. He shot 44 percent from the field and 14-of-36 (39 percent) from 3-point range. He also added 28 blocks in 31 games. He had games of 24 and 19 rebounds, as well as 16 points in the last game of the season.

He ranked 24th in National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I in rebounds per game. As a freshman in 2017-18, he played a more limited role, posting 1.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Hawks.

“With Efstratios, we added much needed size to our roster,” added Jones. “He was one of the top rebounders for junior college Division I, and rebounding usually translates at all levels. His best basketball is ahead of him as he improved tremendously from year one to year two. At 6-10, he can also shoot the 3. We are very happy to have him in the fold.”

Chambers played his senior season at Oscar Smith in Chesapeake in 2017-18, earning second-team Virginia High School League (VHSL) All-State, first-team All-Region 6A, second-team All-Tidewater from the Virginian Pilot and first-team All-Southeastern District honors. He averaged 14.2 points, 12 rebounds and 5.2 blocks per game as a senior, recording three triple doubles while leading Oscar Smith to an 18-6 record and the Region 6A semifinals. The Tigers finished 84-18 during his four years there.

He averaged 8 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks per game as a junior, earning second-team All-Monitor-Merrimac Conference honors and leading Oscar Smith to the conference title and the 6A South Region playoffs. As a sophomore in 2016, Chambers was part of an Oscar Smith team that advanced to the 6A state championship game, as he posted 10 rebounds and 11 blocks in the state semifinals against Battlefield. Oscar Smith advanced to the South Region 6A semifinals his freshman year as well.

Most recently, Chambers played on the Hillcrest Prep team that went 35-5 in 2018-19. He also competed for the Team Loaded 757 and Boo Williams AAU teams during his high school days.

“We always try to keep talented local products home, and we have done that with Nyzaiah,” Jones said. “His body is college-ready as a freshman, and he also adds a lot of athleticism to this front court. He’s going to remind people of Butler. At 6-7, he blocks shots, rebounds and can score around the rim. We think with hard work, he can be a big contributor in his freshman year.”

A left-handed shooter, Anderson led Miller to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) D-II championship game and a 22-8 overall record as a senior. Anderson, who scored 27 points against St. Anne’s-Belfield School in a regular season game, also guided Miller to the Virginia Independent Conference (VIC) Division II semifinals prior to its state tournament run.

As a junior in 2017-18 at Millwood School outside Richmond, Anderson earned second-team VISAA Division II all-state honors after leading the team to the state quarterfinals. He has played for the Team Loaded 804 and Boo Williams EYBL AAU teams.

“Daryl is a talented player,” Jones continued. “At 6-7, he will play mostly guard but also at the stretch-4 position. He is a great defender and shooter. His IQ and passion for the game is second to none. As a freshman, Daryl should be a solid contributor.”

