Norfolk Southern Railroad to close Erickson Avenue next week for crossing work

Drivers should expect closures on Erickson Avenue in Harrisonburg next week, as Norfolk Southern Railroad works on needed repairs to the street’s railroad crossing.

Norfolk Southern will have the eastbound direction of Erickson Avenue closed on Tuesday, July 20, and the westbound direction closed on Wednesday, July 21.

Detours will be in place, but motorist are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid Erickson Avenue between South Main Street and South High Street.

If motorists must travel through this area, delays should be expected as traffic will be detoured to Pear Street.