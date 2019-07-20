Norfolk rally stuns Lehigh Valley in 9-7 win

Norfolk stormed back from an early seven-run deficit with nine unanswered runs, knocking off the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-7 Friday night at Harbor Park.

The IronPigs jumped out to the early lead through just three frames, as Lehigh Valley registered 10 hits against Norfolk starter Luis Ysla. Jan Hernandez homered, doubled and drove in two, while Austin Listi added a two-run double in the third frame that helped build a 7-0 advantage.

The Tides began their comeback in the bottom half of the third, as Austin Hays hit a two-run homer to put Norfolk on the board. One inning later, Jace Peterson belted a solo homer, Zach Vincej hit a run-scoring double and Jack Reinheimer celebrated his 27th birthday with a two-run shot to pull the Tides within 7-6.

Norfolk tied the game in the fifth frame on an RBI single by Mason Williams, and Ryan Mountcastle gave the Tides the lead for good with a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning off of Jose Taveras (1-2).

Sean Gilmartin (1-2) earned the win in relief with four sterling innings, striking out three and issuing one walk without allowing a hit. He faced just one batter over the minimum during his four-inning stint and needed just 43 pitches to navigate his outing.

Tayler Scott followed Gilmartin’s efforts by striking out four over two innings, earning his first save in a Tides uniform and giving Norfolk the win in the opener of the three-game set.

Reinheimer’s two-run homer extended his hitting streak to 12 games, while Williams’ two hits gave him hits in 18 of his last 19 contests. The seven-run comeback win was Norfolk’s largest of the season.

On Saturday, the Tides will change their identity to the Norfolk Coffee, as the team celebrates the region’s emerging status as the East Coast Capital of Coffee. The team will wear special jerseys and hats, and there will be postgame fireworks presented by Chock full o’Nuts. Fans are also invited to come onto the field and take pictures with their favorite Tides players from 5:45 – 6:15, presented by Canon Virginia. First pitch vs. Lehigh Valley is set for 7:05.

