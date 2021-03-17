Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander endorses Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander has endorsed Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor.

Alexander, before his term as mayor in Norfolk, served for 14 years in the Virginia General Assembly, representing the Fifth District in the Senate of Virginia and the 89th District in the House of Delegates, where he also served as Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

“I have worked with Andria for years and I am pleased to endorse her for the role of Lieutenant Governor,” Alexander said. “Andria has been a leader throughout Norfolk, the Hampton Roads region and the Commonwealth on critical issues facing our community including expanding access to broadband, supporting small businesses and mitigating climate change and flooding. She is well known for her tenacity, work ethic, and solutions oriented approach to leadership. I know that she will never stop fighting for Virginians and ensuring an inclusive Virginia where everyone has access to opportunity and a safe, bright and prosperous future.”

Alexander is a native of Norfolk who began his public service career more than two decades ago. After serving in the General Assembly since 2002, he was elected in 2016 as mayor of Norfolk, Virginia’s second largest city.

Prior to holding elected office, Alexander served as a member of the Norfolk Economic Development Authority, vice chair of the Norfolk Planning Commission, and on the city’s Human Services Commission.

Alexander is also a small business owner who serves as president of Metropolitan Funeral Service.

“I am so honored to receive Mayor Alexander’s endorsement,” said McClellan, a member of Norfolk City Council and candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor. “His commitment to public service is unparalleled, and his confidence in me is invaluable. He understands better than anyone the connection between state government and local government, and I appreciate that he values my background as the only locally-elected official in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. He believes, as I do, that knowing how cities, counties and towns operate is incredibly important and needed statewide.”

