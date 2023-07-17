Norfolk edges Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4-3, clinches season series with RailRiders

The Norfolk Tides (57-31) defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-45), 4-3, on Sunday night at Harbor Park.

Norfolk, after a 58-minute rain delay that delayed the first pitch, started hot, with Connor Norby launching his second leadoff home run of the series. A couple batters later, Kyle Stowers launched a solo home run himself, giving the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, an early 2-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, made their comeback in the fourth with two runs themselves. Andres Chaparro knocked in the first run on an RBI double. He scored when Jake Lamb hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

Both starters did well for each team otherwise. Bruce Zimmermann for the Tides lasted 5.0 innings, giving up those two runs in the fourth while striking out five. His counterpart, Mitch Spence, would pitch into the sixth allowing just the two home runs in the first initially. However with two outs and a runner on in the sixth, Daz Cameron belted a two-run shot to put the Tides up, 4-2.

The RailRiders tried crawling back in the seventh, when they scored on Estevan Florial knocked an RBI single. Logan Gillaspie would end up entering the game in the ninth for the Tides and closed it down for his fourth save of the season. Ryan Watson earned the win in relief for the Tides 4-3 victory.

After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides travel to Gwinnett for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 7:05 p.m., with neither team announcing their probable starter.

