Norfolk Del. Jay Jones announces candidacy for attorney general nomination

Published Monday, Jul. 13, 2020, 8:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Norfolk State Del. Jay Jones announced today that he will seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general of Virginia in 2021.

Jones, who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017 representing the 89th District, released a new video announcing his historic campaign to become Virginia’s first African American attorney general entitled “Generations in the Making.”

“This decision is truly generations in the making,” Jones said. “Five generations ago, my ancestors were freed from the shackles of slavery. Just two generations ago, my grandfather endured systematic racism and discrimination on his journey to becoming a pioneering black lawyer in Virginia. And in 1960 my father and my uncle were two of the first black students to attend an all-white elementary school in Norfolk, Virginia.”

“Today, I am announcing that I’m running for attorney general of our great Commonwealth, not just because it is time for a new generation of leadership, but because it is time for a Commonwealth that embraces everyone and lifts everyone, no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you look like,” Jones said.

“I am fortunate to have Jay Jones represent me in the House of Delegates, and I am proud to endorse him for attorney general,” Congresswoman Elaine Luria said. “Jay is the type of leader that lifts everyone up and leaves no one behind. During my first term in Congress, we have worked together to fight for the people of Hampton Roads, and I know Jay has the conviction, integrity and experience to fight for every Virginia family as our next Attorney General.”

“Jay represents a new generation of leadership in our Commonwealth that is committed to progressing our Commonwealth forward,” State Sen. L. Louise Lucas said. “As the first African American woman to serve as president pro-tempore of the Virginia Senate, I could not be more honored to support Jay’s campaign to serve as Virginia’s first African American attorney general.”

“Having spent three years in leadership at the Office of the Attorney General, I have seen firsthand the qualities, skills, and abilities that are necessary to be an effective AG,” said Del. Jeff Bourne. “Jay Jones has all of the tools that will be required when he is attorney general. Virginia is at a crossroads. We need a new voice with new solutions to old problems that have plagued our Commonwealth for too long.”

“I have seen Jay’s leadership and effectiveness up close in the Virginia House of Delegates,” Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg said. “As a civics teacher, I know Jay’s statewide election would be not only historic but also vital to showing our young people that our Commonwealth is inclusive and open to everyone. Jay will make Virginia proud as our next attorney general. We need new voices and a new generation of leaders to lift everyone up in our Commonwealth.”

Jones announced last week that he raised over $255,000 in the first financial reporting period of 2020. Since announcing that he was exploring a bid for attorney general in 2021, Jones has received strong financial support from all across the Commonwealth and has more than $330,000 in cash on hand as of June 30, 2020.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments