Nominations now accepted for VDOF Camp Woods & Wildlife

Nominations are open for Camp Woods & Wildlife, formerly known as Holiday Lake Forestry Camp. The 73rd annual camp will be held June 17-22 at Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center near Appomattox. This action-packed camp is hosted by the Virginia Department of Forestry, with support and cooperation from other conservation agencies, organizations, businesses and individuals.

“Camp Woods & Wildlife is a unique, field-based learning experience that introduces campers to natural resource careers,” said Camp Coordinator Ellen Powell. “Our natural classroom is the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.”

Classes include wildlife habitat, tree identification, forest ecology, responsible timber harvesting, reforestation and environmental protection. Campers also take part in field trips, exploratory classes, outdoor recreation and a Lumberjack Field Day. “My interest in the natural world has done nothing but increase,” wrote one camper after last year’s camp.

Nominees must be Virginia residents 13-16 years old with good academic standing, have an interest in natural resources, and must not have attended Forestry Camp before. Any non-related adult who knows of a student’s interest may make nominations for this popular camp.

Financial sponsorship is generously provided by forest industries, conservation agencies, associations and individuals. As a result, every camper selected to attend receives a scholarship and pays only $85 to attend the week-long residential camp. New sponsors are always welcome.

To nominate a camper, visit the Education section of the VDOF website: www.dof.virginia.gov. Nominations are due by April 10.

For more information, please contact Ellen Powell at 434.220.9083 or ellen.powell@dof.virginia.gov.-

