Nominations being accepted for Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

Published Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, 1:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Nominations are currently being accepted for the 2021 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards, an annual program that recognizes the outstanding contributions of individual volunteers and organizations across the Commonwealth.

The nomination period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23.

“Each year, we have the privilege of recognizing the individuals, families, and organizations that truly embody the spirit of our Commonwealth through their service and selfless work,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented tremendous challenges and millions of Virginians have responded by giving their time and talents to help meet the needs of their communities. These annual awards are an opportunity to show appreciation for our volunteers and highlight their tremendous contributions.”

Nomination categories for individual volunteers include youth, young adults, seniors, and adults. Organizations can receive nominations in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses, educational institutions, and corporations. One award is presented in each of the ten categories. Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support. Winners will be honored in May.

The annual awards are organized by the Virginia Office on Volunteerism and Community Services, in partnership with the Governor’s Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism and the Virginia Service Foundation. Questions regarding the Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards can be submitted by email to VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov.

More than two million Virginians contribute nearly 232 million volunteer hours annually, equaling $5.5 billion in service to the Commonwealth.

Learn more about the program and previous award winners here.

Related

Comments