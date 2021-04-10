Nominate a working canine for AFBF Farm Dog of the Year

The support farmers receive from their canine companions is priceless, and American Farm Bureau Federation is once again recognizing the contributions of America’s finest farm dogs.

Farmers whose dogs demonstrate helpfulness on the farm, playfulness and obedience can submit nominations for the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest through July 2. This is the fourth year of the contest, which honors farm dogs and the ways they assist with U.S. food production.

“We’re excited to host this popular contest again and provide the general public with another glimpse into daily life on the farm,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Farm dogs often play a dual role as both working dogs and companions to farm families, which is especially important because farming and ranching can be stressful, even on the best days.”

To enter, dog owners must be Farm Bureau members. Prospective applicants can learn more about becoming a Virginia Farm Bureau member at vafb.com/membership-at-work/membership.

Nominations for the contest include written responses to questions, still photos of the animal and optional video clips. Eligibility guidelines and submission requirements can be found at fb.org/land/fdoty.

The grand prizewinner of the contest, sponsored by Purina, will receive $5,000 in prize money, a year’s worth of Purina dry dog food and recognition as the 2022 Farm Dog of the Year during the AFBF convention in January 2022.

The People’s Choice Pup contest, which allows the public the vote for, comment on, share and like their favorite farm dogs on social media, also is back for a third year.

Profiles of the top 10 nominees from the Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest will be shared starting in October, and the public is invited to vote for their favorite pups. The 2022 People’s Choice Pup will receive bragging rights and a $50 cash prize.

