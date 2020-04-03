No Valley League Baseball in 2020 due to COVID-19

The Valley Baseball League has shut down for the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The VBL season would have been set to start in early June. Players for the league come from colleges and universities whose spring seasons had already been shut down by the NCAA.

League commissioner Bruce Alger confirmed the news in a release posted to the VBL website late Thursday.

“As the Commissioner of the Valley Baseball League, it is with much sadness that I pass on to you that the Executive Committee unanimously agreed to officially cancel our 2020 Valley Baseball League season,” Alger said in the release.

More from the release:

Set to begin in about eight weeks, the league has decided that the risk is just too great. The players will be released from their contracts to pursue other activities.

The league is thankful for the incredible sponsorship’s over past years and in preparation for this summer, and hopes that sponsors will choose to rejoin the league in the future. That money, however, would be better served to support local businesses and families in need in this trying time.

The league is in planning stages for a great 2021 season, so while we will miss the great VBL fans at the ballpark this summer, it will make the resumption of the league in 2021 all the more sweet.

The Valley League wishes everyone remains healthy and safe for the duration of our epidemic.

