No recycling collection in Staunton next week

Published Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, 12:11 pm

Recycling will not be collected by City of Staunton public works crews the week of April 12-16 due to the annual heavy trash collection.

Recycling collection will resume on its regular schedule starting April 19.

For more information, contact Public Works at (540) 332-3892.

