No place like home: Benefits of working at an independent medical clinic

As we journey through this pandemic, physicians are in high demand more than ever. The vaccine mandate has created a worker shortage, and facilities are bypassing the mandate or hiring compliant physicians to keep their company’s running.

With incentives, perks, and persuasions pulling you in every direction, it’s hard to focus on the basic implications of your career choices. Going with what looks the best upfront can have a negative effect on your vocation. You want a place of work that highlights your skills and offers longevity.

Physicians have several options to choose from when it comes to selecting where they want to work.

Your choice of the facility should be based on your needs; what works best for your finances, preferences, and lifestyle.

If you’re a fan of the following accommodations, you may want to consider a medical clinic as your next career move.

Dependable hours

Working at a medical clinic will have you home by dinner. These facilities run on regular workweek hours, and they require fewer holidays and weekends. This may be beneficial to you if you have any commitments, appointments, or hobbies outside of work that run on a consistent schedule. With dependable hours, you’ll be able to plan accordingly. You can expect less of the unexpected.

You can avoid the inconsistency and inconvenience of a fluctuating schedule. Knowing when you need to be at work will help you establish a routine. If you’re the type of person that thrives with foundations and healthy structures, seeking employment at a medical clinic may be the best option for you.

Relationships with coworkers

The environment in your workplace matters. Being with people you know, respect, and trust can have a positive impact on your career.

Building relationships with your coworkers contributes to that healthy environment. You want to be around people that you understand, and individuals that value your time and expertise.

Though this relationship can also be built in high-traffic facilities like hospitals; it is more difficult due to the constant fluctuation of shifts, and changing teams. You’re rarely with the same people during your shifts; which makes it harder to get to know anyone.

If you’re interested in cultivating a successful relationship with your coworkers, a clinic provides the space you need to build that bridge.

Community

In addition to workplace relationships, medical clinics provide a key sense of community. You have the opportunity of treating a routine set of regular patients instead of a revolving door of different people every day.

You get to know who you’re serving. When people know you, they’re more likely to trust you. If your patient is having trouble maintaining their medication regimen, or they’re being uncooperative with a diagnosis, that relationship may come in handy as you try to navigate past their fear, misunderstanding, or stubbornness.

This also helps if you’re located in a community where seeking medical assistance is frowned upon. Some demographics prefer not to see physicians. Instilling confidence in your community can ease their reservations.

Medical clinics give you a unique approach to outreach that may not be available at a larger facility.

Routine

If you like monotony and administrative tasks, you’ll want to consider working in a Medical clinic. Independent practices have more paperwork. The process is detailed and repetitive. If you enjoy recurrent tasks, clinics might be the perfect place for you.

The repetition also presents itself within your clientele. Most of your patients will come in with a gradual progression of the same issue. You’ll be doing an array of check-ups and readjustments of medications or other treatments. This is beneficial if you feel most comfortable completing predictable tasks.

You may find it more rewarding to watch your patients improve their conditions over time rather than treating them in a single emergency and never seeing them again.

If “same old, same old,” is your sweet spot, medical clinics need to be at the top of the list of your desired employers.

With COVID cases on a steady incline and medical professionals in high demand, it’s fairly simple to find an open position in your area. You’re needed. It’s just a matter of choosing where you’d like to contribute your time.

Compile a list of things that you want out of your workplace, and how those things contribute to the overall trajectory of your career; deliberate on how important it is for you to have those key factors in your environment. Choose a position and facility that caters to those expectations.

It’s much like finding a home. You choose the place where you feel like you belong.

Story by Umair Asif