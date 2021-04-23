No longer silenced: Weekly live music to return to Waynesboro’s South River Greenway in May

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

WAYNESBORO — Spring in the River City means fishing in the South River, walking downtown, grabbing a slice at Benny’s, hanging out at Ridgeview Park, and live music on Thursday nights on the Greenway.

Groovin’ on the Greenway was silenced in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will not be silenced this year as the city plans for its first event of 2021 to begin May 20.

“I think everybody’s in the same boat — they’re ready to get out,” said Susan Roberts, superintendent of recreation for Waynesboro Parks and Recreation.

Roberts said that Groovin’ on the Greenway is the perfect first activity for the city to resume its annual events because social distancing is practical.

As in previous years, food trucks will be available for purchase of food and beverages.

But, Roberts said that participants are encouraged to social distance, or to wear masks if unable to social distance.

“Because we have had so few events, we did add a few extra weeks this year,” Roberts said of the weekly live music events.

Groovin’ on the Greenway will be held every Thursday at 6 p.m. for 11 weeks beginning May 20.

The live music events will give everyone more opportunities to get outside while also enjoying a mix of music genres.

The city will partner with the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum again to provide children’s activities every Thursday to keep the little ones entertained.

This year’s lineup of bands will kick off with Beatles tribute band AbbeyRoad, followed by the classic rock, R&B, soul and country sound of Standing Room Only.

On June 3, classic 60s rock will be heard by the South River from Little Walter and the Convictions.

Hustle Souls will bring soul and punk music to the Greenway on June 10.

On June 17, the relaxing sounds of jazz will be provided by Redd Dots 2.

Roberts said that bands are chosen based upon the city’s budget, music genre and whether the band’s schedule will allow them to participate.

“If we know they’ve performed before and were well received, that’s a plus,” Roberts said.

Roberts said that the city wants participants “to have some enjoyment and safety” this year, but social distancing is still encouraged.

“We are not taking the whole COVID pandemic lightly,” Roberts said.

The city wants to ensure that participants abide by CDC guidelines while Virginia is still considered in a pandemic.

“We’re ready to get outside and have some fun, and get back to relaxing,” Roberts said.

For a complete lineup of bands, visit https://www.waynesboro.va.us/251/Groovin-at-the-Greenway.

