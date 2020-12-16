No Kid Hungry announces $2.4M in grants to Virginia schools, nonprofits serving free meals

One in five Virginia children are going hungry in the face of disruptions to schooling and the economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health response.

No Kid Hungry Virginia is committed to ensuring all children in Virginia remain nourished and healthy

The public-private coalition announced today a total of $2.4 million in grants this year to 68 schools and community organizations across Virginia that are providing free meals for kids during the ongoing pandemic.

“As families in Virginia bravely navigate this health and economic crisis, schools and community organizations stepped up in every county and city to provide nourishment and support, all while risking their own well-being and safety,” said Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia.

“As the hunger crisis continues to intensify at unprecedented levels, school meals are more critical than ever in the lives of students and families. We are thankful for the compassionate food service professionals that work tirelessly to feed the kids in their communities. We see you and we applaud you.”

These grants from No Kid Hungry help school districts and community organizations with the added staffing and equipment costs required to expand and adapt their programs to meet increased need and operate safely during the pandemic. Since March, No Kid Hungry has granted to the following schools and nonprofits:

Accomack County Public Schools – $51,300

Amelia County Schools – $30,000

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – $15,340.24

Central Virginia Food Bank: Feedmore – $50,000

Chesapeake Public Schools – $75,000

Community Storehouse – $50,000

Essex County Schools – $15,700

Fairfax County Schools – $200,000

Fauquier County Public Schools – $41,592

Feeding Southwest Virginia – $50,000

Fredericksburg Public Schools – $15,000

Greensville County Public Schools – $33,446

Halifax County Public Schools – $50,000

Henry County Schools – $42,953.25

Hopewell City Public Schools – $22,000.00

INOVA Healthcare Services – $28,632

Loudoun County Public Schools – $24,295

Louisa County Schools – $25,400

Lynchburg City Schools – $39,200

Martinsville City Public Schools – $21,000

Medical Care for Children Partnership Foundation – $30,000 (NOVA)

Newport News City Schools ­– $30,000

Norfolk City Schools – $200,000

Petersburg City Public Schools – $39,375

Prince Edward County Public Schools – $15,085.79

Prince William Community Foundation – $34,080.00

Quin Rivers, Inc. – $21,205

Richmond City – $50,000

Rockbridge County – $50,000

Smart Beginnings Southeast – $49,550

Winchester Rescue Mission – 28,900.00

YMCA at Virginia Tech – $50,000

Visit state.nokidhungry.org/virginia for more information.

