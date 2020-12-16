No Kid Hungry announces $2.4M in grants to Virginia schools, nonprofits serving free meals
One in five Virginia children are going hungry in the face of disruptions to schooling and the economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health response.
No Kid Hungry Virginia is committed to ensuring all children in Virginia remain nourished and healthy
The public-private coalition announced today a total of $2.4 million in grants this year to 68 schools and community organizations across Virginia that are providing free meals for kids during the ongoing pandemic.
“As families in Virginia bravely navigate this health and economic crisis, schools and community organizations stepped up in every county and city to provide nourishment and support, all while risking their own well-being and safety,” said Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia.
“As the hunger crisis continues to intensify at unprecedented levels, school meals are more critical than ever in the lives of students and families. We are thankful for the compassionate food service professionals that work tirelessly to feed the kids in their communities. We see you and we applaud you.”
These grants from No Kid Hungry help school districts and community organizations with the added staffing and equipment costs required to expand and adapt their programs to meet increased need and operate safely during the pandemic. Since March, No Kid Hungry has granted to the following schools and nonprofits:
- Accomack County Public Schools – $51,300
- Amelia County Schools – $30,000
- Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – $15,340.24
- Central Virginia Food Bank: Feedmore – $50,000
- Chesapeake Public Schools – $75,000
- Community Storehouse – $50,000
- Essex County Schools – $15,700
- Fairfax County Schools – $200,000
- Fauquier County Public Schools – $41,592
- Feeding Southwest Virginia – $50,000
- Fredericksburg Public Schools – $15,000
- Greensville County Public Schools – $33,446
- Halifax County Public Schools – $50,000
- Henry County Schools – $42,953.25
- Hopewell City Public Schools – $22,000.00
- INOVA Healthcare Services – $28,632
- Loudoun County Public Schools – $24,295
- Louisa County Schools – $25,400
- Lynchburg City Schools – $39,200
- Martinsville City Public Schools – $21,000
- Medical Care for Children Partnership Foundation – $30,000 (NOVA)
- Newport News City Schools – $30,000
- Norfolk City Schools – $200,000
- Petersburg City Public Schools – $39,375
- Prince Edward County Public Schools – $15,085.79
- Prince William Community Foundation – $34,080.00
- Quin Rivers, Inc. – $21,205
- Richmond City – $50,000
- Rockbridge County – $50,000
- Smart Beginnings Southeast – $49,550
- Winchester Rescue Mission – 28,900.00
- YMCA at Virginia Tech – $50,000
