No injuries in structure fire on Esmont Road in Albemarle County

Published Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, 11:58 pm

Units from Albemarle County responded to a call for service for a structure fire on the 6400 block of Esmont Road at 7:09 p.m. Sunday.

First responding units arrived on location in eight minutes. Units extinguished the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading.

Two adults were home and able to evacuate the building at the time of the fire. A third resident was not home at the time of the incident. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the individuals that have been displaced. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates the property damage at $75,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to take a moment to remind our community of the importance of having an evacuation plan to determine how best to safely evacuate your home in the event of a fire.

