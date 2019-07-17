No injuries in fire incident at Albemarle County Office Building

At 10:14 this morning, an Albemarle County employee called 911 to report observing flames coming from a rooftop HVAC unit at the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road.

Charlottesville Fire Department arrived on-scene within one minute of dispatch and extinguished the fire quickly. No injuries were reported and the building was successfully evacuated. The building was cleared for re-occupancy at 10:44 am. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshall Office.

It is not anticipated that the fire will have an impact on today’s scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google