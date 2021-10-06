No injuries in early-morning residential structure fire in Albemarle County

Career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County responded to the report of a structure fire on Secretarys Road at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday.

The first apparatus arrived on scene 19 minutes after dispatch to find fire in an attached garage of a single-family home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage preventing displacement of the home’s residents.

The family evacuated the home after being alerted by their smoke alarm.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like everyone to know the sounds of their smoke alarm. A continued set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out. In this case, the family reacted to the beeps of their smoke alarm which allowed them time to safely evacuate.