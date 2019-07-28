No injuries in early-morning fire in Harrisonburg
The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Sunday in the 500 block of Kelley Street.
The fire was initially reported by a passing Harrisonburg Police Department unit around 5:15 a.m. Arriving HFD units found heavy fire showing from the rear of the home and were able to ensure that all occupants were out.
Firefighters were forced out of the building early into the incident when part of the rear roof collapsed, though there were no firefighter injuries.
“An early, aggressive fire attack by our crews ensured the fire was contained to the original structure and all occupants were out,” Fire Chief Ian Bennett said.
The situation was marked under control at 6:07 a.m. HFD was assisted by Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and HPD.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.