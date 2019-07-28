No injuries in early-morning fire in Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Sunday in the 500 block of Kelley Street.

The fire was initially reported by a passing Harrisonburg Police Department unit around 5:15 a.m. Arriving HFD units found heavy fire showing from the rear of the home and were able to ensure that all occupants were out.

Firefighters were forced out of the building early into the incident when part of the rear roof collapsed, though there were no firefighter injuries.

“An early, aggressive fire attack by our crews ensured the fire was contained to the original structure and all occupants were out,” Fire Chief Ian Bennett said.

The situation was marked under control at 6:07 a.m. HFD was assisted by Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and HPD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

