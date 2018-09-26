No injuries in car accident at Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

No one was injured when a car unintentionally crashed into the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA building Wednesday afternoon.

The car accidentally hit into a portion of the building that doubles as an Adult Daycare in the mornings and a teen center in the afternoon. The YMCA remains open.

“I would like to thank the first responders for handling the situation quickly and professionally,” said Rhonda Shinaberry, associate executive director at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA. “I’m also thankful our staff responded quickly, and that no one was injured.”

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web