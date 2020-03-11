No injuries in Albemarle County structure fire

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Deerwood Drive at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the home was heavily involved with smoke and flames. The fire is currently under control.

All of the occupants evacuated the home safely and no injuries were reported. Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire will be subject to an investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal. More information will be released as it becomes available.

