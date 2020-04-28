No excuses workout: How to add it into your busy day

For many of us, the hardest part of working out isn’t actually doing the workout, but fitting it into our day. Sometimes it almost seems like a luxury just to get the exercise that we need to be healthy.

The best workout for you may not be one with lots of great equipment tailored to your specific needs, but rather a simple, no excuses workout that you will actually do every day. Here are some exercises that you can fit into your routine no matter what your day looks like.

The Mountain Climber

The best no excuses workout is one that requires no equipment in order to give you a full-body workout. Extra points if it can also get your heart pounding in cardio. The mountain climber is able to do both of these things, and it’s actually kind of fun once you get the hang of it.

Get on your hands and knees with your hands underneath your shoulders and your knees beneath your hips.

Bring your left foot forward to a position under your chest and extend your right leg behind you.

Jump, switching legs at the same time and keeping your hands on the floor. Use your core muscles to propel your motion.

* See how many you can do! Doing lots of these exercises in a minute is sure to give you a fast and efficient workout that you can do at any time.

Burpee

Burpees are a great way to get some cardio along with a full-body workout without utilizing any equipment. You can do burpees anywhere, and they are an excellent way to make you feel refreshed and get your heart racing.

Squat down and put your hands on the floor.

Jump into a plank position.

Lower yourself down and press back up in a push-up

Jump onto your feet in a squatting position

Leap into the air and raise your arms over your head. (Stand forcefully and lift your arms if you’d rather keep it lower impact.)

* Have fun. There’s no reason not to incorporate some lunges or jumping jacks into the routine if you would like.

Superman

This move is easy but still a powerful workout for your core. It doesn’t require any equipment and doesn’t have a lot of jumping around, so you can do this one quietly in an office setting. This is a great exercise to build your lower back muscles, which is important for eliminating lower back pain. This exercise may aggravate your back as well, so only push as far as you can without causing yourself pain.

Lay face down on the floor with your arms and legs extended

Lift your arms and legs off of the floor so only your stomach is touching

Lift your arms and legs as high as you can while still experiencing no discomfort in your lower back

Bicycle

Are you looking for a way to get a workout while lying flat on your back? The bicycle is a great way to give your core and legs a workout without moving or using any equipment. When done quickly, this exercise can even give you a little bit of cardio. If you need a break while sitting at the desk in your office, the bicycle is a good choice.

Lie on your back with your knees bent, your feet on the floor, and your hands behind your head and elbows out

Bring your knees in towards your chest

Straighten out your left leg, pushing it away from you while lifting up your body and bringing your left elbow towards the right knee

Keep going, alternating as if riding a bike. See how quickly you can do it.

Get Started on Your No Excuses Workout Today

Your health is important. A no excuses workout lets you get exercise no matter where you are or how much time you have. Start with just a couple of these exercises and find ways to incorporate them throughout your day.

