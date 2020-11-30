No COVID-19 positives from Virginia football program

There were four positive COVID-19 tests among UVA student-athletes and staff from the past seven days. None were from the football program, which had its game with Florida State on Saturday postponed due to a single positive in the FSU program.

That single positive, combined with contact tracing, left the ‘Noles with 44 scholarship players available for the game, which, it’s hard to figure that the FSU program hasn’t figured out contact tracing at this stage.

Mendenhall said today that he delayed his team’s departure for Tallahassee until 6 p.m. Friday to ensure that there were no positives from among his program.

You have to think that his thinking to that effect would have been influenced by the fiasco involving Florida State from a week before.

The scheduled FSU game with #4 Clemson was called off a couple of hours before kickoff after Florida State raised issue with a reserve Clemson offensive lineman who had been tested the day before and returned a positive COVID-19 test.

FSU said it did not feel comfortable proceeding with the game due to contact tracing.

Ergo, Mendenhall waited until late to get in the air so that he didn’t have anybody in the traveling party with a positive COVID-19 test.

And then the game got called off anyway.

Mendenhall told reporters on his weekly Zoom press conference that he has no interest in returning to Tallahassee this season.

You can guess why.

