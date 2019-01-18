No charges to be placed in January shooting involving Winchester police

Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc Abrams has concluded his review of a shooting that took place Jan. 9 in the City of Winchester and determined that no charges will be placed on either individual involved in the incident.

The shooting took place at approximately 12:49 a.m., when Winchester Police Officer A.M. Warren responded to a 911 call from a resident at a house in the 2300 block of Tower Avenue. The caller was concerned about the mental status and behavior of a 37-year-old male who lived at that residence.

When the officer arrived on scene, the male was outside the residence with a handgun in his waistband. The officer gave multiple verbal commands for the man to put his hands up and allow to be taken into custody for the safety of both individuals. The man refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and when he placed his hand near his gun, the officer fired two shots.

Neither the officer nor the male subject was injured.

Following the shooting, the male subject became compliant, was safely taken into custody and transported to a nearby facility for a mental health evaluation.

At the request of Winchester Police, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Upon completion of that investigation, the investigative files were turned over to Abrams for review and final adjudication.

