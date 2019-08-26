No charges in residency case involving Board of Supervisors candidate

A special prosecutor does not recommend filing charges against an Augusta County Board of Supervisors candidate.

James Kindig, a candidate for supervisor in the South River District, had listed a residence on his statement of qualification that is located in the district, but it had been alleged that Kindig actually lives at another address located in the Beverley Manor District.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin sought the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the case, and it ended up in the hands of Mike Doucette, the retired Commonwealth’s Attorney of Lynchburg.

In a letter released on Monday, Doucette shared his determination that “there is insufficient evidence to probably prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Kindig filed a false Statement of Qualification as a candidate for office.”

Kindig, on paperwork filed related to his candidacy, had listed his residence as 115 King Lane, Waynesboro, which is located in the South River District, but also listed as his campaign address 3546 Stuarts Draft Highway, Waynesboro, which is in the Beverley Manor District.

An investigation by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in April determined that the 115 King Lane address appeared not to have occupied for quite some time, with broken windows, tree limbs piled up in front of the door and no electrical meter working at the site.

The 3546 Stuarts Draft Highway address, though, did appear to be occupied.

Kindig told Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in an April 23 meeting that he had been staying on the 115 King Lane property two to four days per week since the winter, and that he had been staying at a home that he owned in Fairfax County with his wife, daughter and granddaughter the rest of the time, with the intention of permanently relocating to the 115 King Lane address in October.

Story by Chris Graham

