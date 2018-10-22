No charges in fatal Greene County pedestrian crash

Published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 6:20 pm

route 29Virginia State Police Trooper A.C. Tunnell is investigating a fatal crash in Greene County. The crash occurred Oct. 19 shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Route 29, near Matthew Mill Road.

A Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Route 29 in the left lane when it encountered a female pedestrian walking in the travel lane. The driver of the Nissan swerved to the left and into the median in an attempt to miss the woman, but was unable to avoid striking her.

The female pedestrian, Tammi M. Campbell, 59, of Barboursville, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old Ruckersville, Va., man, was not injured in the crash. Nor was his juvenile passenger.

No charges will be filed.

