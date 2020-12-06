No Boundaries: Virginia Quilt Museum issues new call for entries

Published Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, 10:28 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Quilt Museum is opening a call for entries for a new April exhibit. No Boundaries is a new exhibit set to open on April 17 and is sponsored by Artistic Artifacts.

Artists are invited to interpret the theme in an original piece of fiber-based artwork. Boundaries may be limited by physical, geographical, or even emotional restrictions. Boundaries can keep things in or keep things out. This exhibit encourages exploration of the creation of art with ‘No Boundaries.’ Artwork will be considered in any media but MUST contain a minimum of a 25% fiber component or be created using fiber techniques, and the work should be accompanied by a brief artist/process statement of up to 150 words.

“We are excited to open up the Virginia Quilt Museum to new forms of fiber art,” says, Susan Farmer, the Executive Director of the Virginia Quilt Museum, “No Boundaries will allow artists from across the country to showcase their talent in a new and unique way.”

The deadline for entries is March 5, 2021 and artists may submit up to 3 works for $40 ($35 for VQM members). One additional work may be submitted for an additional $10. All entries can be submitted through the Virginia Quilt Museum website, or through entrythingy.com. For more information regarding proposals visit our website: http://www.vaquiltmuseum.org/call-for-entries-1

The Virginia Quilt Museum is the Official Quilt Museum of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 1995, the museum’s mission is to “cultivate and preserve the quilting arts in Virginia.” The museum’s three floors of rotating exhibits are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. The museum is located at 301 S. Main St. Harrisonburg, VA.

For more information about the Virginia Quilt Museum, visit www.vaquiltmuseum.org or email Paige Hildebrand at vqm.marketing.coordinator@gmail.com.

Related

Comments