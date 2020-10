No appointments needed for Thursday COVID-19 testing event in Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, 2:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Due to increased testing capacity, the COVID-19 testing event at Kate Collins Middle School scheduled for Thursday will be open to walk-ins.

Appointments are no longer needed.

The testing event runs from 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Related

Comments