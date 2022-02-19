No. 9 Florida downs Liberty 7-2 in season opener

Published Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 9:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

No. 9 Florida Gators defeated the Liberty Flames 7-2, Friday night at the Florida Ballpark. The contest was the season-opening contest for both teams.

Right fielder Sterlin Thompson hit two home runs, a solo home run in the fifth and a grand slam in the seventh for the Gators, to back starting pitcher Hunter Barco.

Left fielder Nick Keeter had two hits in his first collegiate contest and center fielder Derek Orndorff hit a home run for the Flames.

Liberty tried to rally in the ninth inning by loading the bases with one out, but Florida reliever Ryan Slater came into the contest was able to retire the final two batters of the inning to close out the victory.