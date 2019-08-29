No. 6 UVA hosts ECU, No. 12 West Virginia this weekend

The sixth-ranked UVA women’s soccer team (2-0-0) continues its season-opening homestand this weekend with a pair of matches against East Carolina (0-0-1) and No. 12 West Virginia (1-1-0).

The Cavaliers will face ECU at 5:30 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 30) before facing the Mountaineers at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 1).

Friday’s match with the Pirates is part of a doubleheader with the Virginia men’s team. Tickets are good for both games on Friday, however reserved seat tickets are only good for the corresponding event.

The Friday match with ECU will be carried on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which streams live on the ESPN app. ACCNX is available through participating cable and satellite TV providers that carry the ACC Network. Sunday’s match with West Virginia will be carried on the ACC Network. Fans can get more information about the ACC Network and ACCNX at wahoowa.net/UVA_WatchACCN.

Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).

Tickets

For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.

Soccer season tickets are only available for delivery either as mobile or print-at-home, however upon request and in person only including at the game day ticket office an option for point-of-sale paper stock printing is available for $10 per account. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of discounted single game pricing by purchasing tickets in advance and using mobile ticketing options or printing their tickets at home.

The first 500 fans who purchased season tickets will receive confirmation by email and can pick up their free Virginia Soccer scarf at any of the first three home matches.

