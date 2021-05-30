No. 5 UVA, No. 1 Maryland meet on Monday for NCAA men’s lacrosse title

Virginia and Maryland meet on Monday to renew an old rivalry in the finals of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

Faceoff is set for 1 p.m.

UVA is ranked No. 5 in this week’s USILA coaches poll and Inside Lacrosse media poll. Maryland is No. 1 in the coaches poll and No. 2 in the media poll.

UVA, an at-large selection, is the No. 4 national seed. The Cavaliers advanced to their 11th NCAA title game with a 12-11 win against North Carolina in the semifinal round.

Maryland earned the automatic bid as champions of the Big Ten Conference and is the No. 3 national seed. The Terrapins advanced to the finals after defeating No. 2 seed Duke, 14-5.

The game will be televised live on ESPN2. Anish Shroff will call the play-by-play, while Paul Carcaterra and Quint Kessenich will provide analysis. ESPN2 will also simulcast the broadcast on the WatchESPN app, or by logging onto ESPN.com/watch.

There will be a live radio broadcast in the Charlottesville area on WINA 1070 AM and 98.9 FM. Luke Neer will provide the play-by-play and Doug Tarring will add analysis.

