first bank  

No. 5 UVA, No. 1 Maryland meet on Monday for NCAA men’s lacrosse title

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, May. 30, 2021, 3:04 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

lacrosse
(© Augustas Cetkauskas – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia and Maryland meet on Monday to renew an old rivalry in the finals of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

Faceoff is set for 1 p.m.

UVA is ranked No. 5 in this week’s USILA coaches poll and Inside Lacrosse media poll. Maryland is No. 1 in the coaches poll and No. 2 in the media poll.

UVA, an at-large selection, is the No. 4 national seed. The Cavaliers advanced to their 11th NCAA title game with a 12-11 win against North Carolina in the semifinal round.

Maryland earned the automatic bid as champions of the Big Ten Conference and is the No. 3 national seed. The Terrapins advanced to the finals after defeating No. 2 seed Duke, 14-5.

The game will be televised live on ESPN2. Anish Shroff will call the play-by-play, while Paul Carcaterra and Quint Kessenich will provide analysis. ESPN2 will also simulcast the broadcast on the WatchESPN app, or by logging onto ESPN.com/watch.

There will be a live radio broadcast in the Charlottesville area on WINA 1070 AM and 98.9 FM. Luke Neer will provide the play-by-play and Doug Tarring will add analysis.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments