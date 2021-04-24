No. 5 UVA falls on Senior Day to No. 11 Syracuse, 13-11

Fifth-ranked Virginia dropped its final regular season game of the season, 13-11, to the No. 11 Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

With the game tied early, 2-2, Syracuse (6-4, 2-3 ACC) started a 5-0 run with 24 seconds left in the first quarter to take a sizeable advantage. Owen Hiltz capped the run off an Owen Seebold pass with 9:32 left in the second quarter to give the Orange a 7-2 lead.

Virginia (10-4, 2-4 ACC) played catchup the rest of the way. Trailing 8-4 at the half, UVA went on a 4-1 run to cut its deficit to one goal, 9-8. UVA had a chance late in the third to tie the game at 9-9, but Charlie Bertrand’s shot hit pipe on a tremendous look inside. Shortly after a cross-field pass to Peter Garno set up a perfect scoring opportunity, Syracuse goalie Drake Porter made a tremendous save to turn UVA away.

By the time UVA took another shot, Syracuse had already finished a 4-0 run to push its lead back up to five, 13-8. UVA tried one more push to get back in the game with a 3-0 run to finish the game. Bertrand scored back-to-back goals to make it 13-11, his second coming with 1:59 left to play on a Matt Moore helper. The Cavaliers were unable to get any closer and Syracuse closed out a key ACC win.

