No. 20 Liberty gets homers from Orndorff, Anderson, dumps Canisius, 14-3

Derek Orndorff and Aaron Anderson each hit a three-run home run and had four RBI, helping to power the No. 20 Liberty Flames past the Canisius Golden Griffins, 14-3, Saturday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Orndorff, among the national leaders in home runs, connected on his eighth in the first inning to give the Flames a 3-0 lead, which they never relinquished. The Liberty center fielder also plated a run with a fielder’s choice for four RBI in the contest.

Anderson hit his third home run of the season in the third inning and later walked with the bases loaded to finish the afternoon with four RBI.

Liberty third baseman Stephen Hill added two hits and scored a game-high four times in the victory.

The Flames extend their winning streak to nine games and improve to 9-1 on the year. Canisius falls to 4-7.