No. 20 Liberty completes sweep, romps past Canisius 14-5
Center fielder Derek Orndorff hit two home runs and right fielder Aaron Anderson collected three hits, as the No. 20 Liberty Flames completed a three-game sweep of the Canisius Golden Griffins with a 14-5 victory Sunday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Orndorff hit his ninth and nation-leading 10th home runs in the contest. The outfielder has hit two home runs in a game three times already this season.
Anderson had a game-high three hits, including two doubles, driving in a run, and scoring twice.
In addition, Liberty third baseman Stephen Hill had three RBI.
Winners of 10 straight, the Flames move to 10-1 on the season. Canisius falls to 4-8.